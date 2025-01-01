Giới thiệu FPT IS Pro Company

As a cornerstone of FPT Corporation, a leader in integrated solutions and IT services in Vietnam for nearly three decades, FPT IS proudly stands as a trusted partner, committed to co-creating future value through technology alongside top enterprises and organizations, both domestically and globally. Recognized for its technical expertise by customers and partners worldwide, FPT IS has been instrumental in designing and implementing comprehensive IT products, projects, services, and solutions across key sectors, enriching the lives of millions. With over 3,400 employees and an extensive network of offices and branches spanning all 63 provinces and cities, FPT IS has recently been honored by Vietnam Report as one of the Top 10 Most Reputable Technology Companies in 2023, and also awarded the "Best Companies To Work For In Asia 2023" accolade by HR Asia. As a cornerstone of FPT Corporation, a leader in integrated solutions and IT services in Vietnam for nearly three decades, FPT IS proudly stands as a trusted partner, committed to co-creating future value through technology alongside top enterprises and organizations, both domestically and globally. Recognized for its technical expertise by customers and partners worldwide, FPT IS has been instrumental in designing and implementing comprehensive IT products, projects, services, and solutions across key sectors, enriching the lives of millions. With over 3,400 employees and an extensive network of offices and branches spanning all 63 provinces and cities, FPT IS has recently been honored by Vietnam Report as one of the Top 10 Most Reputable Technology Companies in 2023, and also awarded the "Best Companies To Work For In Asia 2023" accolade by HR Asia.