Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Abbott

Abbott

1.000 - 4.999 nhân viên
Giới thiệu Abbott

Abbott believes in the power of health. With better health, people and communities can live better and achieve more. - We create new solutions - in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition and branded generic pharmaceuticals - that help people around the world, in all stages of life, live their best lives through better health. - Founded over 135 years ago by Chicago physician Dr. Wallace C. Abbott, Abbott has emerged as one of the largest diversified global health care companies. Our approximately 115,000 colleagues around the globe are devoted to making a lasting impact on human health in the more than 160 countries we serve. - We believe that good health is not just about treating an illness or managing a medical condition. It’s about supporting people’s health as if it was our own, so they can enjoy all life has to offer. We’ve been focused on helping the people of Vietnam live their best, fullest lives for more than 20 years.

Abbott

Tuyển Trình dược viên Abbott làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025

Vĩnh Phúc Lào Cai Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Địa chỉ
02 Ngo Duc Ke, Dist. 1, HCM

