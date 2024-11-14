Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 17 - 23 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương 17 - 23 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 123 Đ. Cộng Hòa, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 17 - 23 Triệu

Work cross-functionally with key partners in departments to develop business insights that drive process automation and cost optimation for organization.

Manage and develop an organization's BI strategy including working with senior management to identify business goals and objectives and then designing and implementing a BI solution that meets those goals.

Collaborate with Internal or Client Teams to keep track & provide intelligent dashboard and analysis to understand the business situation and provide solutions to grow revenue.

Follow project to smoothly work with internal team and other stakeholders (Other Departments) to make sure well-delivered project with high quality & on time.

Planner: Be able to understand client brief, work with Strategic team to build up the data to support for proposal.

Scope of work will be customized according to project expectation, client requirement or marketing field updated.

Present and promote TCV’s business intelligence services to prospective clients.

Understand client needs and tailor solutions to meet their specific requirements.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends, competitor activities, and market conditions.

Identify trends and areas for BI services provider.

Educate stakeholders to understand concept of business intelligence services.

Với Mức Lương 17 - 23 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Information Technology, Data Sciense, Business Intelligence, Consultant or a related field.

At least 2 years of experience as a Business Intelligence, Data Analyst with proven business intelligence projects implemented.

At least 1 year in data extraction, data processing using SQL language.

Experience in using data visualization tool (e.g. Power BI, Tableau, Qlik).

Good Excel, Power Point skills.

Understanding of business intelligence concepts and solutions.

Experience in handling real data with innovative and strong analytical and algorithmic problem solvers.

Good command of English communications skills (speaking, listening, reading, and writing)

Good at data reporting and present the data convincingly.

Proficiency in office software and basic knowledge of business.

Experience in data analyst for contact center, sales, or operations is the plus.

Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.

Bonuses, gifts for Holidays.

Activities: Birthday party, Employee engagement activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH transcosmos Việt Nam Tại Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin