Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 25 - 32 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 81 Cao Thang,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 25 - 32 Triệu
Core duties include:
• Troubleshooting end user issues and automated processes
• Analyzing errors and developing potential solutions
• Consulting with managerial, engineering and technical personnel to clarify program intent, identify problems and suggest/implement changes
• Conducting trial runs of software application updates, and fixes, to ensure desired functionalities
• Independently creating software development documents (SRSes, design documents, etc.)
• Developing and demonstrating knowledge of related systems
• Suggesting analysis and design for enhancements for current applications
• Willingness to contribute ideas to the troubleshooting and resolution of application issues in a timely manner
• Pro-actively looking for the best solution to achieve the most efficient performance of Payments’ systems
• Ad hoc duties as required
Với Mức Lương 25 - 32 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Full salary on probation
• 13th month salary and performance bonus
• Annual leave: 14 days/year + 01 day off for birthday leave
• Performance review twice a year
• Annual health check and vaccination
• Premium Health Care Insurance (covering for spouse and children)
• Personal Learning & Career Development Program (15.6 millions VND/ year)
• Health Scheme Program
• Laptop provided (Macbook/Window)
• Free parking, coffee, snacks, etc
• Attractive career path
• Regular team dinners and team building activities
• International and friendly working environment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LIVE GROUP VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
