Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 25 - 32 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Core duties include:

• Troubleshooting end user issues and automated processes

• Analyzing errors and developing potential solutions

• Consulting with managerial, engineering and technical personnel to clarify program intent, identify problems and suggest/implement changes

• Conducting trial runs of software application updates, and fixes, to ensure desired functionalities

• Independently creating software development documents (SRSes, design documents, etc.)

• Developing and demonstrating knowledge of related systems

• Suggesting analysis and design for enhancements for current applications

• Willingness to contribute ideas to the troubleshooting and resolution of application issues in a timely manner

• Pro-actively looking for the best solution to achieve the most efficient performance of Payments’ systems

• Ad hoc duties as required