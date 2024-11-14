Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 70 - 80 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Mức lương
70 - 80 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 - 10 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Quận 1
- Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 70 - 80 Triệu
Công ty product
Với Mức Lương 70 - 80 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 5+ years of experience in developing and operating Web services using Golang, AWS, gRPC
- Experience as a technical lead throughout the full project development lifecycle
- Experience in developing and operating Web applications using frameworks
- Experience in schema design such as RDBMS and KVS and design of optimal query
- Have knowledge of Web application security
- Experience Test code implementation ( Unit Test )
- Good at English communication
- Experience as a technical lead throughout the full project development lifecycle
- Experience in developing and operating Web applications using frameworks
- Experience in schema design such as RDBMS and KVS and design of optimal query
- Have knowledge of Web application security
- Experience Test code implementation ( Unit Test )
- Good at English communication
Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Annual performance review: twice/ year.
- 13th-salary Bonus
- Patents and Inventions bonus.
- Bao Viet Premium Healthcare Insurance Package even during probation period
- Annual Health Check-up for all staff.
- Good career advancement opportunities.
- Opportunity to acquire technical knowledge and experience in the latest technologies.
- 12 days annual leaves, + 6 days New Year every year.
- Company trip, Year-End Party.
- Insurance in full gross salary.
- Gift for Tet/ Autumn Festival
- Laptops Macbook Pro, monitors, etc
- 13th-salary Bonus
- Patents and Inventions bonus.
- Bao Viet Premium Healthcare Insurance Package even during probation period
- Annual Health Check-up for all staff.
- Good career advancement opportunities.
- Opportunity to acquire technical knowledge and experience in the latest technologies.
- 12 days annual leaves, + 6 days New Year every year.
- Company trip, Year-End Party.
- Insurance in full gross salary.
- Gift for Tet/ Autumn Festival
- Laptops Macbook Pro, monitors, etc
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI