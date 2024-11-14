Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 70 - 80 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 70 - 80 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Mức lương
70 - 80 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 - 10 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Quận 1

- Ba Đình, Hà Nội, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương 70 - 80 Triệu

Công ty product

Với Mức Lương 70 - 80 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- 5+ years of experience in developing and operating Web services using Golang, AWS, gRPC
- Experience as a technical lead throughout the full project development lifecycle
- Experience in developing and operating Web applications using frameworks
- Experience in schema design such as RDBMS and KVS and design of optimal query
- Have knowledge of Web application security
- Experience Test code implementation ( Unit Test )
- Good at English communication

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Annual performance review: twice/ year.
- 13th-salary Bonus
- Patents and Inventions bonus.
- Bao Viet Premium Healthcare Insurance Package even during probation period
- Annual Health Check-up for all staff.
- Good career advancement opportunities.
- Opportunity to acquire technical knowledge and experience in the latest technologies.
- 12 days annual leaves, + 6 days New Year every year.
- Company trip, Year-End Party.
- Insurance in full gross salary.
- Gift for Tet/ Autumn Festival
- Laptops Macbook Pro, monitors, etc

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 57 Nguyễn Văn Giai, Đa Kao, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-mon-khac-thu-nhap-70-80-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job261857
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Chợ Siêu Thị Đà Nẵng
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 7 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Đà Nẵng
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Chợ Siêu Thị Đà Nẵng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 7 - 9 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Lenart
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 2 - 4 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Lenart
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Elly Wedding & Event
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Elly Wedding & Event
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 6 - 8 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 6 - 8 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH À ƠI CONCEPT
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 1 - 2 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH À ƠI CONCEPT
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Engineering & Construction Company
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 17 - 21 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Engineering & Construction Company
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Hà Tĩnh Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 17 - 21 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bán thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tài Chính Ngân Hàng Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPB SMBC _ FE CREDIT
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 12 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Tài Chính Ngân Hàng Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPB SMBC _ FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Chợ Siêu Thị Đà Nẵng
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 7 - 12 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Đà Nẵng
Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Chợ Siêu Thị Đà Nẵng
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn 7 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 7 - 9 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Lenart
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 2 - 4 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Lenart
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Elly Wedding & Event
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty TNHH Elly Wedding & Event
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 6 - 8 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 6 - 8 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Đồng Nai
Công Ty TNHH Westlake Compounds Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 04/01/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH À ƠI CONCEPT
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 1 - 2 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH À ƠI CONCEPT
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Engineering & Construction Company
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 17 - 21 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hà Nội
Công ty Cổ phần Engineering & Construction Company
Hạn nộp: 02/01/2025
Hà Nội Hà Tĩnh Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Quảng Trị Đã hết hạn 17 - 21 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bán thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN HÌNH FPT
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Tài Chính Ngân Hàng Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPB SMBC _ FE CREDIT
Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 12 - 25 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh
Công Ty Tài Chính Ngân Hàng Việt Nam Thịnh Vượng VPB SMBC _ FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 03/01/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất