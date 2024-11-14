Tuyển Chuyên môn khác thu nhập 70 - 80 triệu VNĐ Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương 70 - 80 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 - 10 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Công ty product

- 5+ years of experience in developing and operating Web services using Golang, AWS, gRPC

- Experience as a technical lead throughout the full project development lifecycle

- Experience in developing and operating Web applications using frameworks

- Experience in schema design such as RDBMS and KVS and design of optimal query

- Have knowledge of Web application security

- Experience Test code implementation ( Unit Test )

- Good at English communication

Tại Công Ty TNHH Một Thành Viên Wacontre Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Annual performance review: twice/ year.

- 13th-salary Bonus

- Patents and Inventions bonus.

- Bao Viet Premium Healthcare Insurance Package even during probation period

- Annual Health Check-up for all staff.

- Good career advancement opportunities.

- Opportunity to acquire technical knowledge and experience in the latest technologies.

- 12 days annual leaves, + 6 days New Year every year.

- Company trip, Year-End Party.

- Insurance in full gross salary.

- Gift for Tet/ Autumn Festival

- Laptops Macbook Pro, monitors, etc

