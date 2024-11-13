Tuyển Vendor Management Executive/Supplier Relationship Management Executive thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc

Close Collaboration with CEO: Work directly with the CEO of PCA Group, gaining hands-on experience and insights into the operations and decision-making processes at the highest level.

Project Management: Assist the CEO in managing various projects across the organization, ensuring timely execution and alignment with company goals.

Strategic Planning: Participate in the development and implementation of strategic initiatives that drive the company's growth and success.

Data Analysis: Support the CEO with data collection, analysis, and reporting to inform business decisions.

Communication and Liaison: Act as a liaison between the CEO and various departments, ensuring clear and efficient communication of directives and updates.

Research and Reporting: Conduct research on industry trends, competitor activities, and market conditions to support strategic planning and decision-making.

Ad hoc Tasks: Handle various administrative and operational tasks as assigned by the CEO to support day-to-day business activities.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Educational Background: A degree in Management, Finance, or a related field.

Analytical Skills: Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with a keen eye for detail.

Communication Skills: Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English. Proficiency in another language is a plus.

Ambition: A strong desire to grow and develop within the company, with the potential to evolve into a permanent management role.

Adaptability: Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment, managing multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously.

Confidentiality: High level of professionalism and discretion, as the role involves handling sensitive information.

Quyền Lợi

Mentorship: Direct mentorship from the CEO, offering invaluable insights and learning opportunities.

Career Growth: A clear path towards a permanent management position within PCA Group, based on performance and company needs.

Dynamic Work Environment: Work in a supportive and innovative environment that encourages growth and development.

Competitive Compensation: A competitive salary package with benefits, reflective of your experience and potential.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

