Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

500 - 999 nhân viên
Giới thiệu Công Ty TNHH Framas Việt Nam

Framas is the biggest supplier of plastic technology for the sports industry worldwide. We develop and produce plastic components for the world leading brands Adidas, Nike, and New Balance. Our headquarter is in Germany and we have several production facilities in Asia. Characteristic for us is a deep sense for technical innovations and the freedom to work in an open environment as well as providing high knowledge to all our employees. We set the goals and let our employees all the freedom to develop new ideas and being creative to reach this goal. As Framas is in the process of setting up a new factory in Dong Nai Province, we are looking for talents to be part of our Group. So, if you want to work in a challenging environment where you have a lot of personal freedom and high responsibility as well as a personal interest in the sports industry then you should join our team.

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
No. 9 Street 12 Song Than Industrial Zone 2, Di An City, Binh Duong Province

