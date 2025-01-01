Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ CÔNG TY TNHH NGƯỜI BẠN DU LỊCH HÀ NỘI

CÔNG TY TNHH NGƯỜI BẠN DU LỊCH HÀ NỘI

10 - 24 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGƯỜI BẠN DU LỊCH HÀ NỘI

Hanoi Travel Mate is a boutique travel company specializing in Vietnam, with a focus on Hanoi and its surroundings. With 15 years of experience in the city, we are passionate about providing unique and unforgettable travel experiences of Hanoi and beyond. Our mission is to create cherished memories for our clients, offering the very best of what Hanoi and Vietnam have to offer. As leading tourist experts, we continuously research and discover new and exciting travel products to share with those who wish to explore this amazing city and other exciting places in Vietnam. Let us be your trusted companion on your journey through Hanoi and Vietnam.

Tuyển Hướng dẫn viên du lịch CÔNG TY TNHH NGƯỜI BẠN DU LỊCH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025

Thừa Thiên Huế Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
Số 8B5, phố Cảm Hội, Phường Đống Mác, Quận Hai Bà Trưng, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

https://job3s.ai/cong-ty-tnhh-nguoi-ban-du-lich-ha-noi-ntd165240
