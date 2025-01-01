Giới thiệu First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD

FIRST-TRUST ACPA VIETNAM is a foreign direct invested entity incorporated in Vietnam to provide financial outsourcing services, which typically includes accounting services, consolidation of financial statements, compilation of financial statement services… We are providing our services to offshore entities from Asia Pacific area such as Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, etc. For business growth and expansion in the near future, we are looking for qualified candidates to join our office in Hanoi as Accounting Associates.