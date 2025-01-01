Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH COO BUILDER

COO Builder invests and builds startups that can change daily life of Vietnamese customers by people of action & innovative idea. As the first company builder in Saigon, COO Builder delivers unprecedented company building services with unique process and outstanding manpower from Vietnam and Korea. All of our members have long-term experience and great understanding in investment, startup and supporting startups.