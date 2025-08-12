Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH COO BUILDER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Video Editor Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COO BUILDER
- Hồ Chí Minh: 79/5 Phan Đăng Lưu, Phường 7, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu
Collaborate with the Content/Marketing/Production team to generate, shoot, and edit videos internally and for clients.
Brainstorm and contribute ideas, create script content, and film video clips to advertise for internal and external marketing purposes.
Edit images/videos posted on social platforms (integrate video, audio, images, bilingual subtitles).
Work closely with the marketing team and creative team to plan and operate events.
Coordinate with other departments to perform related tasks.
Other tasks as directed by Management.
Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Proficient in using professional video editing software such as: Adobe Premiere Pro, Capcut, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Proshow Producer, etc.
Good understanding and experience with social media channels that always tend to update popular trends in the youth market in Vietnam and international
Communicating skills in English
Creative, dynamic and able to confidently come up with ideas, design and edit videos.
Having filming/photography skills is an advantage
Good teamwork skills and a good attitude about working style and communication
Able to withstand pressure and have persuasion and Willingness to learn new skills be creative
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COO BUILDER Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Dynamic and young start-up environment.
Basic benefits: Social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance.
Full holidays and Tet holidays according to state regulations.
Birthday gifts, team dinners, and team building every year.
50% discount for employees and company products and services
Negotiable salary and 13th-month salary.
Salary review every year or on an excellent performance.
Probation period: 2 months (90% of gross salary negotiable)
Working time: Monday - Friday (9AM - 6PM)
Working address: 79/5 Phan Dang Luu, Ward 7, Phu Nhuan District
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COO BUILDER
