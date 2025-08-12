Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH COO BUILDER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu

Mức lương 11 - 13 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 79/5 Phan Đăng Lưu, Phường 7, Phú Nhuận, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Video Editor Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu

Collaborate with the Content/Marketing/Production team to generate, shoot, and edit videos internally and for clients.

Brainstorm and contribute ideas, create script content, and film video clips to advertise for internal and external marketing purposes.

Edit images/videos posted on social platforms (integrate video, audio, images, bilingual subtitles).

Work closely with the marketing team and creative team to plan and operate events.

Coordinate with other departments to perform related tasks.

Other tasks as directed by Management.

Với Mức Lương 11 - 13 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Having at least 2 years experience in editing/video shooting.

Proficient in using professional video editing software such as: Adobe Premiere Pro, Capcut, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, Proshow Producer, etc.

Good understanding and experience with social media channels that always tend to update popular trends in the youth market in Vietnam and international

Communicating skills in English

Creative, dynamic and able to confidently come up with ideas, design and edit videos.

Having filming/photography skills is an advantage

Good teamwork skills and a good attitude about working style and communication

Able to withstand pressure and have persuasion and Willingness to learn new skills be creative

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COO BUILDER Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Base salary: 11,000,000 VND - 13,000,000 VND (gross salary)

Dynamic and young start-up environment.

Basic benefits: Social insurance, health insurance and unemployment insurance.

Full holidays and Tet holidays according to state regulations.

Birthday gifts, team dinners, and team building every year.

50% discount for employees and company products and services

Negotiable salary and 13th-month salary.

Salary review every year or on an excellent performance.

Probation period: 2 months (90% of gross salary negotiable)

Working time: Monday - Friday (9AM - 6PM)

Working address: 79/5 Phan Dang Luu, Ward 7, Phu Nhuan District

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH COO BUILDER

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin