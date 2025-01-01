Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Korea's leading IT company DAOU, meaning 'doing great good to the World', has been leading the Korean IT industry with outstanding technology over the last 35 years. Daoukiwoom Innovation is a part of Daoukiwoom Group. DaouKiwoom Group started off in the IT business areas, having expanded business horizons to online based financial services, contents, and service businesses. It has also been continuing its stride to overseas, transforming itself into a global enterprise. With the first listing of Daou Technology on the KOSPI market in 1997, today DaouKiwoom Group has 3 affiliates listed on KOSPI and 5 on KOSDAQ, a total of 8 listed companies.