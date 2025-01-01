Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

100 - 499 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Korea's leading IT company DAOU, meaning 'doing great good to the World', has been leading the Korean IT industry with outstanding technology over the last 35 years. Daoukiwoom Innovation is a part of Daoukiwoom Group. DaouKiwoom Group started off in the IT business areas, having expanded business horizons to online based financial services, contents, and service businesses. It has also been continuing its stride to overseas, transforming itself into a global enterprise. With the first listing of Daou Technology on the KOSPI market in 1997, today DaouKiwoom Group has 3 affiliates listed on KOSPI and 5 on KOSDAQ, a total of 8 listed companies.

Tin tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION CÔNG TY TNHH DAOUKIWOOM INNOVATION

Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm

