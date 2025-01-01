Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM

banner-company

CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM

10 - 24 Nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM

At AN NAM CORP, we specialize in BUSINESS GROWTH & MAN POWER DEVELOPMENT (BPO, Training & Development, Strategic & Operational Consultancy, Mass Hiring), delivering transformative solutions to businesses of all sizes. Our goal is to serve both local and international clients with innovation and excellence. BUSINESS GROWTH & MAN POWER DEVELOPMENT Backed by over 20 years of collective experience from our founders and industry experts, AN NAM CORP is dedicated to driving innovative and reliable BPO solutions that empower businesses to grow and lead in a global marketplace.

Tin tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên nhắc phí CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên nhắc phí CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM

Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 12 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM CÔNG TY TNHH NGUYỄN AN NAM

Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025

Hà Nội 7 - 8 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Tin tuyển dụng mới nhất toàn quốc

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025

Hà Nội 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Bình Dương 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025

Nam Định 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 6 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Edufit

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu

Edufit

Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025

Hà Nội 15 - 19 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
34 Tiền Giang, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Chia sẻ công ty tới bạn bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/cong-ty-tnhh-nguyen-an-nam-ntd170804
Copy url
Mạng xã hội

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT phần mềm Niteco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Niteco
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CELLPHONES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu CELLPHONES
30 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH C2C Tech Hub
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 4 triệu Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh Công ty cổ phần SANAN
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tin Học Đại Phát
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bao Bì Nhựa Hưng Phát làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bao Bì Nhựa Hưng Phát
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MEDIPHARMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MEDIPHARMA
40 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Checkmate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Checkmate
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm