Giới thiệu Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng

“On the wild marshland, a group of people has tried their best over the past 15 years to set up the current Phu My Hung New Urban Area. Based on these sizable projects, another group of people continues to develop HoChiMinh City toward the East Sea”. (Lawrence S. Ting, the late Chairman of CT&D Group and Phu My Hung Corp.) Phu My Hung Development Corporation (PMH Corp) – The Infrastructure developer of the New City Center. The company was established on May 19th, 1993 as a joint venture between the Hochiminh City People’s Committee (represented by the Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company) and the Central Trading & Development Group, headquartered in Taiwan.