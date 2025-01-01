Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ

CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ

25 - 99 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ

Thong Do International Logistics Company Limited, was established in 2015. The headquarter of the company is located in Shenzhen, and overseas offices such as USA, UK and Vietnam have been established. Our business covers the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, Vietnam and other regions, offering a omnibearing logistics services such as sea, air freight, trucking, railroad, international express, overseas locations, etc., providing one-stop logistics services for the vast number of foreign trade merchants. With the service concept of "casting experience with dedication", Thong Do International Logistics Company Limited continuously invests in the layout of logistics fundamental resources. Regarding the channels, we have signed long-term contracts with many shipping companies and airlines directly and built our own professional customs clearance department.Meanwhile, we have 100,000 square feet proprietary warehouse in the United States and 50,000 square feet proprietary oversea location in the United Kingdom, with FMC record and NVOCC non-vessel operating common carrier qualification, the whole logistics process is handled by our own department, which guarantees the safety and time efficiency of logistics to the greatest extent.

Tin tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ

Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025

Hà Nội 8 - 12 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

