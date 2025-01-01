Giới thiệu Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Sun & Shield Auditing and Consulting Co., Ltd, which is a 100% foreign invested company, was established in 2003. Our head office is in Ho Chi Minh City and Branch in Hanoi. We are a trustworthy partner of a large number of customers with Accounting, Auditing and Consulting services.