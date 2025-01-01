Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

100 - 499 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S

Sun & Shield Auditing and Consulting Co., Ltd, which is a 100% foreign invested company, was established in 2003. Our head office is in Ho Chi Minh City and Branch in Hanoi. We are a trustworthy partner of a large number of customers with Accounting, Auditing and Consulting services.

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025

Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kiểm toán Công ty TNHH Tư Vấn - Kiểm Toán S&S làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025

Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Trụ sở chính HCM: Số 41, Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, P. Bến Nghé, Q. 1, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

