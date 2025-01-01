Giới thiệu Maybank Securities Limited

Maybank Investment Bank Vietnam was previously known as Kim Eng Vietnam Securities Joints Stock Company - the first stock firm that has foreign partner in Vietnam. It provides all securities services such as securities brokerage service, securities depository service, investment consultant service, research and analysis service, and corporate finance service. The organisation launched its Vietnam operations in 2008 and has since seen increasing transaction volumes and continuously appeared Top 10 stock firms of market share. Maybank Investment Bank is one of few stock firms that has great performance by just only brokerage services. With the synergy of Maybank - a leading Financial Group in ASEAN with its global network of over 2200 offices in 19 countries and more than 46000 employees serving over 22 milion clients, Maybank Investment Bank is aiming to become the leading stock firm in Vietnam.