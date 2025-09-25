Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nữ
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Tòa Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
This is a high visibility team where you will make a direct positive impact on customer experience and the business. If you enjoy broadening your technical skills, building a new product, and working in an environment that thrives on creativity, experimentation, and innovation, then you can be part of a warm and fun Scrum team engaging in web and mobile tests. Come value add us with your experience and expertise!
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
You have…
- From 3 years of working experience in software Testing (API, Web, Mobile Testing, …), preferably in the ecommerce domain
- Basic knowledge about UI/UX
- Cross browser, cross platform, and responsive web/mobile testing experience
- Familiarity with Agile frameworks
- Analytical mind and good problem-solving skills
- Proactive, responsible, organized, able to work independently, and gives attention to detail
- Reading/writing in English at intermediate level. (TOEIC 500point)
- ISTQB Foundation certification is plus
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
