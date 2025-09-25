Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa Artemis, số 3 Lê Trọng Tấn, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Tester Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

This is a high visibility team where you will make a direct positive impact on customer experience and the business. If you enjoy broadening your technical skills, building a new product, and working in an environment that thrives on creativity, experimentation, and innovation, then you can be part of a warm and fun Scrum team engaging in web and mobile tests. Come value add us with your experience and expertise!

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have…

- From 3 years of working experience in software Testing (API, Web, Mobile Testing, …), preferably in the ecommerce domain

- Basic knowledge about UI/UX

- Cross browser, cross platform, and responsive web/mobile testing experience

- Familiarity with Agile frameworks

- Analytical mind and good problem-solving skills

- Proactive, responsible, organized, able to work independently, and gives attention to detail

- Reading/writing in English at intermediate level. (TOEIC 500point)

- ISTQB Foundation certification is plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE

