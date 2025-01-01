Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd

banner-company

Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd

25 - 99 Nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd

RAKSUL aims to change the world by reinventing legacy industry structures with the power of the Internet. RAKSUL is a B2B platform builder headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. To change the world by reinventing legacy industry structures with the power of the internet, it is now operating three sharing platforms in printing, advertising and logistics. RAKSUL’s biggest platform, raksul.com, is an online printing e-commerce service released in 2013, and it has over 1 million registered users in Japan. To further accelerate the growth of this service, many projects are in the pipeline, including the launching of brand new printing product categories such as corporate gift, the rebuilding and strengthening of the backend infrastructure, the releasing of new service features such as an online design software and an automated printing data checking system, etc. Due to the rapid product expansion, RAKSUL has just set up a new entity in Vietnam in June 2020, and grown its team of local engineering talents. What you will love us: ● At least 15 annual days of a year ● Private healthcare package ● Salary review TWICE a year + performance bonus ● Flexible working hours/ Hybrid working style/ Work from home ● Laptop (can choose Macbook or Windows) + 27 inch display + working desk(1400x700mm) ● Drinks and Snacks at the office, monthly team-building party.

Tin tuyển dụng Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd

Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd

Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd

Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
34F, Lim Tower Building, 9-11 Ton Duc Thang, Distric 1, HCMC

https://job3s.ai/raksul-vietnam-co-ltd-ntd172031
