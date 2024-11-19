Tuyển Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Công ty TNHH Linagora làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Giám đốc

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: No 5, Dien Bien Phu Street, Ba Dinh Ward, Hanoi, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for French-speaking candidates for the position of Chief Technology Officer, based in our Hanoi office, Vietnam.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Working under the management of the head office in accordance with European standards. Ensure compliance with international standards ISO 27001, ISO 15408, uninterrupted operation of services and their high availability, security and reliability.

Allocating responsibilities to devops and managing their time effectively

Defining clear deliverables, roles and responsibilities of staff required to fulfill specific client and internal projects

Timely implementation of the company’s software product development roadmap.

Business-functional analyses of customer needs and meeting them with precise technical proposals

Cooperation with stakeholders, partners, staff to document and implement solutions

Project management

Providing project progress reports to senior management.

Close co-operation with the R&D team and sales team

Contribute to the development of Twake WorkPlace software products and its installations

Collaborating with teams from all LINAGORA offices in different business functions to improve the organization’s performance

Counseling, orientation, supervision, evaluation, team building and improving the quality and efficiency of their work, training and transfer of experience to colleagues, etc.

ARCHITECTURAL SOLUTIONS

Analyze and enrich architectural documentation records (ADR) written by teams.

Evaluate the amount of work required, identify the skills required

Verify customer requirements and present them with appropriate technical solutions

Supervise the project execution and communicate detailed tasks to the project team

Be responsible for the team’s deliverables

TECHNICAL SUPERVISION

Propose IT solutions to solve the company’s and potential customers’ problems

Ensure quality control and IT documentation.

PRE-SALES AND CUSTOMER RELATIONS

Pre-sales activities for all activities and products offered by the company (software, services and consulting); supporting sales and operations teams in the phases of prospecting and proposal development

Participate in the realization of the proposed solutions, implementing the model and/or POC, demonstrating them to customers/potential users

Initiate and strengthen R&D through the development of partnerships between the company and leading universities, working on joint R&D projects, organizing training events, conferences and seminars.

Actively contribute to the development of the open source community in LINAGORA product repositories

Keep up to date with the latest open source technologies through participation in our various projects and initiatives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills/Experience

OpenSource lover and advocate you believe in a third digital way to build a digital alternative to big GAFAM services. You want to be an engaged actor of this fight, and be the one leading it in Vietnam!

Education in computer science/information technology or equivalent

Proven experience as a technical manager/solution architect or similar position for at least 6 years

Project management experience: project management of open source technology implementation projects is an advantage

Good understanding of programming languages, Java, Flutter, and excellent knowledge of Docker/Kubernetes container technologies

Knowledge of various middlewares and databases (PostgreSQL, Cassandra, OpenSearch, S3, RabbitMQ is a plus)

Agile-Scrum methodology

Understanding of email protocols, calendaring protocols, and OpenID connect is a plus

Effective communication skills, strong organizational and leadership abilities real proactivity and commitment to results

A love for sharing experiences and participating in open source development communities

Good command of English; French would be a plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH Linagora Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you'll love working with us

Work in an international team with highly skilled people

Attractive salary

Correct work/life balance

Annual health checkups and other benefits based on labor law

Additional health insurance with attractive coverage and benefits

Lunch allowance, 13th-month salary

Annual company trip, other exciting activities for team building

Participate in open-source communities and conferences

Modern working space, free coffee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Linagora

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin