Tuyển Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Công ty TNHH Linagora làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Linagora
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Công ty TNHH Linagora

Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Tại Công ty TNHH Linagora

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Giám đốc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: No 5, Dien Bien Phu Street, Ba Dinh Ward, Hanoi, Ba Đình

Mô Tả Công Việc Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for French-speaking candidates for the position of Chief Technology Officer, based in our Hanoi office, Vietnam.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Working under the management of the head office in accordance with European standards. Ensure compliance with international standards ISO 27001, ISO 15408, uninterrupted operation of services and their high availability, security and reliability.
Allocating responsibilities to devops and managing their time effectively
Defining clear deliverables, roles and responsibilities of staff required to fulfill specific client and internal projects
Timely implementation of the company’s software product development roadmap.
Business-functional analyses of customer needs and meeting them with precise technical proposals
Cooperation with stakeholders, partners, staff to document and implement solutions
Project management
Providing project progress reports to senior management.
Close co-operation with the R&D team and sales team
Contribute to the development of Twake WorkPlace software products and its installations
Collaborating with teams from all LINAGORA offices in different business functions to improve the organization’s performance
Counseling, orientation, supervision, evaluation, team building and improving the quality and efficiency of their work, training and transfer of experience to colleagues, etc.
ARCHITECTURAL SOLUTIONS
Analyze and enrich architectural documentation records (ADR) written by teams.
Evaluate the amount of work required, identify the skills required
Verify customer requirements and present them with appropriate technical solutions
Supervise the project execution and communicate detailed tasks to the project team
Be responsible for the team’s deliverables
TECHNICAL SUPERVISION
Propose IT solutions to solve the company’s and potential customers’ problems
Ensure quality control and IT documentation.
PRE-SALES AND CUSTOMER RELATIONS
Pre-sales activities for all activities and products offered by the company (software, services and consulting); supporting sales and operations teams in the phases of prospecting and proposal development
Participate in the realization of the proposed solutions, implementing the model and/or POC, demonstrating them to customers/potential users
Initiate and strengthen R&D through the development of partnerships between the company and leading universities, working on joint R&D projects, organizing training events, conferences and seminars.
Actively contribute to the development of the open source community in LINAGORA product repositories
Keep up to date with the latest open source technologies through participation in our various projects and initiatives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Skills/Experience
OpenSource lover and advocate you believe in a third digital way to build a digital alternative to big GAFAM services. You want to be an engaged actor of this fight, and be the one leading it in Vietnam!
Education in computer science/information technology or equivalent
Proven experience as a technical manager/solution architect or similar position for at least 6 years
Project management experience: project management of open source technology implementation projects is an advantage
Good understanding of programming languages, Java, Flutter, and excellent knowledge of Docker/Kubernetes container technologies
Knowledge of various middlewares and databases (PostgreSQL, Cassandra, OpenSearch, S3, RabbitMQ is a plus)
Agile-Scrum methodology
Understanding of email protocols, calendaring protocols, and OpenID connect is a plus
Effective communication skills, strong organizational and leadership abilities real proactivity and commitment to results
A love for sharing experiences and participating in open source development communities
Good command of English; French would be a plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH Linagora Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you'll love working with us
Work in an international team with highly skilled people
Attractive salary
Correct work/life balance
Annual health checkups and other benefits based on labor law
Additional health insurance with attractive coverage and benefits
Lunch allowance, 13th-month salary
Annual company trip, other exciting activities for team building
Participate in open-source communities and conferences
Modern working space, free coffee

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Linagora

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Linagora

Công ty TNHH Linagora

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 9.21, tầng 9, số 5 Điện Biên Phủ, Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

