Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

100 - 499 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd.

AEONMALL VIETNAM Co., Ltd. is a specialist shopping mall developer established in Vietnam since 2013. The company’s philosophy of putting the customer first has guided our continuing efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activities, and contribute to community life and culture. AEON MALL cooperates in the building of communities that are exciting, fun to live in, and vibrant. We will use our skills to bring new value and attractiveness to communities, society and customers. Being the leading Shopping Mall Developer and responsible for commercial real estate development business, AEON MALL has successfully developed and managed over 200 shopping malls in Asia. Our management vision is becoming a company that will touch the hearts of 5 billion visitors throughout Asia. AEON MALL is a core enterprise of AEON GROUP, the largest and number 1 Retail Group in Japan. Please visit our website for further information: https://www.aeonmall-vietnam.com/en/ WHY SHOULD YOU APPLY? Enjoy full-time contract with rewarding performance bonus. Enjoy additional premium health insurance policy. Win annual awards for recognition of outstanding performance. Enjoy young, dynamic, professional and energetic working environment. Enjoy flexible working hour with 2 days OFF per week. Enjoy 14 annual leave days per year. Enjoy various company training and opportunities for overseas development programs. Enjoy other various company activities and benefits.

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
HQ: 3rd Floor – East Office of AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien Dist., Hanoi | Branch: 15th Floor, LIM Tower 3, 29A Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street, Dakao Ward, Dist. 1, HCMC

