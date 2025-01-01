Giới thiệu British University Vietnam (BUV)

British University Vietnam (BUV) is the first and only international university in Vietnam to directly award British degrees from the prestigious University of London and Staffordshire University. BUV is rated a 5 Star university of excellence by the world recognised QS accreditor and is also recognised with a University-wide accreditation from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency (QAA). BUV has three main brand drivers: • Offering accredited British and international higher education and training in Vietnam. • Providing 5-star university campuses, learning spaces, and services. • Including a compulsory personal and social growth program that prepares students for the future of life and work. Established in 2009, BUV provides teaching for undergraduate and graduate programmes. Employability rates for students are exceptionally high with 100% of graduates from BUV either employed or continuing higher education within 3 months after graduation. With a wide network of more than 300 enterprise partners in various fields, and 12-week internship programmes, BUV helps students gain professional knowledge and practical skills to meet employers’ requirements as well as be ready to develop their careers immediately after graduation. Students study at BUV’s award winning campus in the Ecopark township near Hanoi. With its state-of-the-art teaching and learning facilities and an iconic design, BUV is recognised as one of the best educational environments in South East Asia. For more details, please visit our website at https://www.buv.edu.vn/