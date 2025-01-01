Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ JW Marriott Hanoi

JW Marriott Hanoi

500 - 999 nhân viên
Giới thiệu JW Marriott Hanoi

The 450-room, 75,000 square meter (800,000 square foot) JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi is a 'reverse skyscraper' designed by acclaimed architecture practice Carlos Zapata Studio. The impressive structure was inspired by the country’s magnificent coastline and evokes characteristics of a dragon – a modern interpretation of a symbol from Vietnam's past. With over 3,600 sqm (38,750 sq ft) of flexible meeting space built for large corporate and association events, JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi is well placed to cater to the flourishing market for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) in Vietnam. The hotel has a total of 17 meeting rooms including two Ballrooms of 1,000 sqm (10,763 sq ft) and 480 sqm (5,166 sq ft) with extensive public foyers. JW Marriott Hanoi is set to impress with a wide array of culinary and nightlife experiences. A total of six restaurant and bar outlets will cater to travelers with a passion for exceptional food, wine and crafted cocktails. Located in Hanoi’s new central business district and adjacent to the National Convention Center, the JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi is poised to become a key player for leisure and business within the city’s growing and dynamic hotel industry. Awards and accolades of JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi: Top Luxury Hotel & Top Hotel in Asia by TripAdvisor – Travellers’ Choice 2015 Top Luxury Hotel & Top Hotel in Vietnam by TripAdvisor – Travellers’ Choice 2015 Award of Excellence for Booking.com Guest Reviews for 2014 by Booking.com Best Hotel in Vietnam by International Hotel Awards Best Convention Hotel in Vietnam by International Hotel Awards Best New Hotel Construction & Design Vietnam by International Property Awards – Asia Pacific 2014 Winners Hotel of the Year 2014 by Robb Report Vietnam – Best of the Best Award The Best New MICE Hotel in Vietnam by The Guide Magazine – The Guide Award 2014

Tin tuyển dụng JW Marriott Hanoi

JW Marriott Hanoi

Tuyển Kế toán trưởng JW Marriott Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JW Marriott Hanoi JW Marriott Hanoi

Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025

Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

