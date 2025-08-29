Tuyển Kế toán trưởng JW Marriott Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY

Check figures, postings, and documents for accuracy. Organize, secure, and maintain all files, records, cash and cash equivalents in accordance with policies and procedures. Record, store, and/or analyze computerized financial and payroll information. Prepare, maintain, audit, and distribute statistical, financial, accounting, auditing, or payroll reports and tables. Maintain, update, create, secure, and archive employee payroll records and files. Review, verify, and reconcile punches, hours worked, pay adjustments, and other pay-related information, and post information onto designated records. Back up transaction files and transmit to payroll system according to company procedures. Process and/or issue employee paychecks and statements of earnings and deductions. Compute employee wages and deductions (e.g., union dues, insurance, parking, …) and enter wages and deductions into payroll system. Provide information to employees and managers/supervisors on payroll matters, tax issues, benefit plans, and collective bargaining agreement provisions. Complete batch adjustments to payroll. Adjust basic settings in time clock system (e.g., employee schedule, time clock restrictions) and correct punches.

Follow all company policies and procedures; maintain confidentiality of proprietary information; protect company assets. Speak with others using clear and professional language; answer telephones using appropriate etiquette. Develop and maintain positive working relationships with others; support team to reach common goals; listen and respond appropriately to the concerns of other employees. Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.