Tuyển Kế toán trưởng JW Marriott Hanoi làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JW Marriott Hanoi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 29/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/10/2025
JW Marriott Hanoi

Kế toán trưởng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán trưởng Tại JW Marriott Hanoi

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 8 Do Duc Duc Road, Me Tri, South Tu Liem, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán trưởng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB SUMMARY
Check figures, postings, and documents for accuracy. Organize, secure, and maintain all files, records, cash and cash equivalents in accordance with policies and procedures. Record, store, and/or analyze computerized financial and payroll information. Prepare, maintain, audit, and distribute statistical, financial, accounting, auditing, or payroll reports and tables. Maintain, update, create, secure, and archive employee payroll records and files. Review, verify, and reconcile punches, hours worked, pay adjustments, and other pay-related information, and post information onto designated records. Back up transaction files and transmit to payroll system according to company procedures. Process and/or issue employee paychecks and statements of earnings and deductions. Compute employee wages and deductions (e.g., union dues, insurance, parking, …) and enter wages and deductions into payroll system. Provide information to employees and managers/supervisors on payroll matters, tax issues, benefit plans, and collective bargaining agreement provisions. Complete batch adjustments to payroll. Adjust basic settings in time clock system (e.g., employee schedule, time clock restrictions) and correct punches.
Follow all company policies and procedures; maintain confidentiality of proprietary information; protect company assets. Speak with others using clear and professional language; answer telephones using appropriate etiquette. Develop and maintain positive working relationships with others; support team to reach common goals; listen and respond appropriately to the concerns of other employees. Move, lift, carry, push, pull, and place objects weighing less than or equal to 10 pounds without assistance. Perform other reasonable job duties as requested by Supervisors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại JW Marriott Hanoi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại JW Marriott Hanoi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

JW Marriott Hanoi

JW Marriott Hanoi

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 8 Do Duc Duc Road, Me Tri, South Tu Liem, Hanoi

