Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 54A Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Consultant Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Experience in analysis of requirements, proposal preparation, responding to demos, conducting PoCs.

• Experience in preparation & making demos / writing product documentation.

• Preparation of responses to Requests for Information and Requests for Proposals.

• Work with internal Sales personnel and local partner to provide Product, Business and Technical knowledge in support of Pre-Sales activities.

• Developing new and maintaining current customers and partners with pre-sales engineer team.

• Responsible for preparing for meetings to address business needs of potential clients as part of the Pre-Sales process.

• Responsible for make the BoM that related to Hardware system sizing, Cloud system sizing, ...

• Day to day management of assigned projects.

• Producing project plans and project milestones.

• Working with stakeholders such as vendor, customer, sales... to align the timeline of the project.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

[Mandatory]

• Minimum 04+ years of Pre-Sales position.

• Deep understanding and have some knowledge of VMware, Backup products and Office IT

Infrastructure.

• Good communication and presentation skills.

• English Level: At least upper Inter medium English skill (Able to communicate Non-Native speaker).

[Additional evaluation]

• Have experience of Disaster Recovery solutions including Database (MSSQL and/or Oracle DB).

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Dynamic and flexible environment with positive teammates.

• Competitive income with 13th-month salary & Performance bonus up to 1.2 months.

• Health insurance to protect your health, and annual health check.

• There are 1 PAs (Performance Appraisal) per year.

• Annual company trip, Team Building...

• Working time: 9:00 – 17:30, Monday – Friday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM

