Tuyển IT Consultant CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/12/2024
IT Consultant

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 54A Nguyễn Chí Thanh, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Consultant Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Experience in analysis of requirements, proposal preparation, responding to demos, conducting PoCs.
• Experience in preparation & making demos / writing product documentation.
• Preparation of responses to Requests for Information and Requests for Proposals.
• Work with internal Sales personnel and local partner to provide Product, Business and Technical knowledge in support of Pre-Sales activities.
• Developing new and maintaining current customers and partners with pre-sales engineer team.
• Responsible for preparing for meetings to address business needs of potential clients as part of the Pre-Sales process.
• Responsible for make the BoM that related to Hardware system sizing, Cloud system sizing, ...
• Day to day management of assigned projects.
• Producing project plans and project milestones.
• Working with stakeholders such as vendor, customer, sales... to align the timeline of the project.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

[Mandatory]
• Minimum 04+ years of Pre-Sales position.
• Deep understanding and have some knowledge of VMware, Backup products and Office IT
Infrastructure.
• Good communication and presentation skills.
• English Level: At least upper Inter medium English skill (Able to communicate Non-Native speaker).
[Additional evaluation]
• Have experience of Disaster Recovery solutions including Database (MSSQL and/or Oracle DB).

Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Dynamic and flexible environment with positive teammates.
• Competitive income with 13th-month salary & Performance bonus up to 1.2 months.
• Health insurance to protect your health, and annual health check.
• There are 1 PAs (Performance Appraisal) per year.
• Annual company trip, Team Building...
• Working time: 9:00 – 17:30, Monday – Friday.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TRÁCH NHIỆM HỮU HẠN GIẢI PHÁP TOÀN CẦU IIJ VIỆT NAM

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 2nd floor, Udic Complex Building, Hoang Dao Thuy Street, Trung Hoa Ward, Cau Giay District, Ha Noi, Viet Nam

