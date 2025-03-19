Tuyển IT Consultant Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are seeking an accomplished Senior IT Consultant Manager to join our high-performing team dedicated to delivering innovative internal IT solutions that empower our global organization of 500,000 users. In this pivotal role, you will lead a team of Business Analysts and IT consultants to navigate complex workflows platform, drive strategic migration efforts, deliver insightful business analytics, and provide expert guidance on all aspects of IT solutions. Your blend of leadership, technical acumen, and strategic vision will be instrumental in shaping the future of our IT landscape and ensuring alignment with overarching business objectives.

Key Responsibilities:

- Leadership and Mentorship: Provide inspirational leadership and guidance to a team of BAs and IT consultants, fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment that encourages professional development and knowledge sharing.

- Workflows Platform Modernization: Lead the analysis of workflows platform, meticulously documenting requirements and identifying gaps to facilitate a seamless migration to new technologies. Your expertise will be essential in understanding the complexities of existing systems and ensuring a successful transition to modern platforms.

- Requirements Elicitation and Documentation: Engage with diverse stakeholders across the organization to elicit, analyze, and document business requirements, translating them into clear, concise, and actionable user stories that drive development efforts.

