Tuyển Tư vấn du học GPA Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

I. Position summary:

This is a Middle Management Role where successful candidate will work directly with the study abroad counseling team, overseeing daily operations and ensuring the delivery of high-quality counseling service to maximize students' success rates. The Head of Counseling will also collaborate closely with other in-house departments to implement strategies that align with GPA’s development goals, initiate product/service innovation, organize brand engagement events as well as support Managing Director and the Board of Management (BOM) in problem-solving and decision-making.

II. Responsibilities and Duties

a. Leadership and Management

- Lead, mentor, and manage the counseling team to ensure exceptional service delivery.

- Develop and implement strategies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the counseling unit.

- Work closely with counselors to allocate goals, set expectations, and monitor progress through assessment tools and reporting systems.

- Develop a resource library and regular training program for counselors.

- Forecast risk and control service quality regularly to maximize degree of satisfaction and minimize drop-off rate.

- Ensure all policies, procedures, documentation, and reporting systems of the company are adhered to by all counselors.