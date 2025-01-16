Tuyển Tư vấn du học GPA Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

GPA Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/03/2025
GPA Group

Tư vấn du học

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn du học Tại GPA Group

Mức lương
1,000 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Mipec Tower, 229 Tay Son, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn du học Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD

I. Position summary:
This is a Middle Management Role where successful candidate will work directly with the study abroad counseling team, overseeing daily operations and ensuring the delivery of high-quality counseling service to maximize students' success rates. The Head of Counseling will also collaborate closely with other in-house departments to implement strategies that align with GPA’s development goals, initiate product/service innovation, organize brand engagement events as well as support Managing Director and the Board of Management (BOM) in problem-solving and decision-making.
II. Responsibilities and Duties
a. Leadership and Management
- Lead, mentor, and manage the counseling team to ensure exceptional service delivery.
- Develop and implement strategies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the counseling unit.
- Work closely with counselors to allocate goals, set expectations, and monitor progress through assessment tools and reporting systems.
- Develop a resource library and regular training program for counselors.
- Forecast risk and control service quality regularly to maximize degree of satisfaction and minimize drop-off rate.
- Ensure all policies, procedures, documentation, and reporting systems of the company are adhered to by all counselors.

Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại GPA Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại GPA Group

Liên Hệ Công Ty

GPA Group

GPA Group

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Trụ sở: Tầng 3, Tòa nhà Mipec, 229 Tây Sơn, quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội

