Tuyển Tư vấn du học GPA Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn du học Tại GPA Group
- Hà Nội: Mipec Tower, 229 Tay Son, Dong Da District, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn du học Với Mức Lương 1,000 - 1,500 USD
I. Position summary:
This is a Middle Management Role where successful candidate will work directly with the study abroad counseling team, overseeing daily operations and ensuring the delivery of high-quality counseling service to maximize students' success rates. The Head of Counseling will also collaborate closely with other in-house departments to implement strategies that align with GPA’s development goals, initiate product/service innovation, organize brand engagement events as well as support Managing Director and the Board of Management (BOM) in problem-solving and decision-making.
II. Responsibilities and Duties
a. Leadership and Management
- Lead, mentor, and manage the counseling team to ensure exceptional service delivery.
- Develop and implement strategies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the counseling unit.
- Work closely with counselors to allocate goals, set expectations, and monitor progress through assessment tools and reporting systems.
- Develop a resource library and regular training program for counselors.
- Forecast risk and control service quality regularly to maximize degree of satisfaction and minimize drop-off rate.
- Ensure all policies, procedures, documentation, and reporting systems of the company are adhered to by all counselors.
