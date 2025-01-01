Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Alpaca Solutions

Alpaca Solutions

25 - 99 Nhân viên
Giới thiệu Alpaca Solutions

Alpaca Solutions: Elevating Software Development Founded in April 2023, Alpaca Solutions may be a newcomer in the field, but our seasoned team brings a wealth of experience and practical expertise to the world of Software Development Outsourcing. In the competitive tech landscape of Vietnam, we distinguish ourselves by consistently delivering excellence in all aspects of our services. Our mission is clear - to connect you with outstanding developers at competitive prices. Alpaca Solutions is the bridge between talent and opportunity, empowering businesses to excel. Our comprehensive suite of services includes: 1. Talent Resourcing: We specialize in identifying and securing top-notch human resources for your projects, ensuring the perfect fit for your unique needs.

Tin tuyển dụng Alpaca Solutions

Alpaca Solutions

Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Alpaca Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Java Alpaca Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Alpaca Solutions Alpaca Solutions

Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

