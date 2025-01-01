Danh sách Công ty >

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Avery Dennison Vietnam

About Avery Dennison Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers. Our products and solutions include labeling and functional materials, radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital, and a variety of products and solutions that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving an array of industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Our reported sales in 2023 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD

Avery Dennison Vietnam

Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025

Long An Hồ Chí Minh 400 - 600 USD Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ

Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ

Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025

Hà Nội 8 - 12 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh

Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh

Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025

Hà Nội 12 - 15 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH QOV

Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH QOV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH QOV

Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025

Hà Nội 30 - 40 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ

Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ

Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025

Thanh Hóa Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS

Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS

Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH YSG APPAREL

Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH YSG APPAREL làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH YSG APPAREL

Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025

Long An 20 - 30 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Địa chỉ
Lot E.01, Trung Tam Road, Long Hau IP, Nha Be

