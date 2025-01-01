Danh sách Công ty >

Coherent Vietnam

Coherent Vietnam

1.000 - 4.999 nhân viên
Giới thiệu Coherent Vietnam

A multinational company (MNC) - Coherent Corp. is a global leader in engineered materials, optoelectronic components and optical systems offering vertically integrated solutions for applications in materials processing, communications, aerospace & defense, life sciences, semiconductor capital equipment, automotive and consumer electronics For our investment development plans in Vietnam, we are looking for qualified and potential candidates to fill the following vacancies for our factories in VSIP I, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province and Nhon Trach I, Dong Nai Province.

Coherent Vietnam

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025

Đồng Nai Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
Tuyển Marketing Planner Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
Số 36, đường số 4, Khu công nghiệp VSIP I, Thành phố Thuận An, Tỉnh Bình Dương

