Giới thiệu Coherent Vietnam

A multinational company (MNC) - Coherent Corp. is a global leader in engineered materials, optoelectronic components and optical systems offering vertically integrated solutions for applications in materials processing, communications, aerospace & defense, life sciences, semiconductor capital equipment, automotive and consumer electronics For our investment development plans in Vietnam, we are looking for qualified and potential candidates to fill the following vacancies for our factories in VSIP I, Thuan An City, Binh Duong Province and Nhon Trach I, Dong Nai Province.