Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT

banner-company

Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT

100 - 499 Nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT

VISSOFT JSC - one of the Top 10 leading technology and IT services in Vietnam. VISSOFT JSC proudly delivers our customers services in IT Outsourcing, Digital Transformation, AI, IoT, SAP, Managed services, Testing, Web & Mobile Application Services,.... and more across VietNam, APAC, United States,... VISSOFT JSC - one of the Top 10 leading technology and IT services in Vietnam. VISSOFT JSC proudly delivers our customers services in IT Outsourcing, Digital Transformation, AI, IoT, SAP, Managed services, Testing, Web & Mobile Application Services,.... and more across VietNam, APAC, United States,...

Tin tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT

Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT

Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT

Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025

Hà Nội 20 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Tin tuyển dụng mới nhất toàn quốc

CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA

Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ CAO HOÀNG GIA

Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 17 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro

Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Pearlland JSC

Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Pearlland JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Pearlland JSC

Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT

Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ VISSOFT

Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025

Hà Nội 20 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET

Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025

Hà Nội 30 - 40 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 20 - 40 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
Tầng 16,Tòa nhà Detech, số 8 Tôn Thất Thuyết, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội

Chia sẻ công ty tới bạn bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/cong-ty-co-phan-cong-nghe-vissoft-ntd143891
Copy url
Mạng xã hội

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Giải pháp Phân tích dữ liệu Insight Data
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Phát triển thị trường CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGÂN HÀNG TÓC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NGÂN HÀNG TÓC VIỆT NAM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÉP VIỆT XÔ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THÉP VIỆT XÔ HÀ NỘI
Trên 2 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 28 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GENIEE VIỆT NAM
Tới 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TỔNG CÔNG TY HÀNG HẢI VIỆT NAM - CTCP (VIMC) Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ALIFACO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN ALIFACO
25 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN WGHN HOLDING
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT AN CƯỜNG T&T làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NỘI THẤT AN CƯỜNG T&T
7 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kho Công ty TNHH Mitra Adiperkasa Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Mitra Adiperkasa Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BL HALO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BL HALO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PERVASEL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PERVASEL
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên pháp chế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SEN VÀNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SEN VÀNG
20 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Khoáng sản và Thương mại VQB Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Khoáng sản và Thương mại VQB Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Hệ thống anh ngữ quốc tế Ocean Edu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 14 Triệu Hệ thống anh ngữ quốc tế Ocean Edu
12 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Thợ cắm hoa Công Ty Cổ Phần Petal Haus làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Petal Haus
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm