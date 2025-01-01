Giới thiệu Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM

NTT DATA is a world-wide group born in Japan. We are the top 6 global business and IT services provider with more than 139,000 professionals in over 50 countries. Therefore, when you work at NTT DATA Vietnam, there are the following possibilities. - Develop and operate systems not only for customers in Vietnam but also for customers in other countries such as Japan, Thailand, Singapore, and European countries. In that case, your work partner may be people of those other countries. Also, your work place may be those other countries. - When you need advanced use cases of IT systems to introduce your customers, you can utilize use cases of many customers of our group.