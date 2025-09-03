Tuyển Project Manager Công ty TNHH NTT DATA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 2, tòa nhà HITC, 239 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận 1

Project Manager

• Coordinate internal resources and third-party vendors for flawless project execution.

• Ensure all projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.

• Develop project scopes and objectives with stakeholders, ensuring technical feasibility.

• Ensure resource availability and allocation.

• Develop detailed project plans to track progress.

• Manage changes in project scope, schedule, and costs using verification techniques.

• Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools, and techniques.

• Report and escalate issues to management as needed.

• Manage relationships with clients and all stakeholders.

• Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

• Establish and maintain relationships with third-party vendors.

• Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation..

Job Requirements

• Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or any other IT-related fields.

• More than 7 years’ experience in software development and more 5 years’ experience in project management.

• Experience to manage developement of ERP/Production/Data & Intelligence/Service Now/Intramart project as a plus.

• Excellent English OR Japanese

• Good design documentation is required.

• Able to build team work spirit and always continuous motivating subordinates.

• Project Management Professional (PMP) Certificate is a plus.

Benefits at NTT DATA VIETNAM

Hybrid working mode

Comprehensive healthcare coverage for staff and their families.

Competitive salary based on agreement.

Full social insurance coverage based on salary.

Probation with 100% salary.

Annual bonuses and regular salary reviews (every April) upto 2.5 months.

Training sponsorship for professional courses and certification exams.

Regular health check-ups.

36+ days of paid leave, plus 1 additional day for every 3 years of service, up to 20 days.

How to Apply at NTT DATA VIETNAM

