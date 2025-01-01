Danh sách Công ty >

Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam

Sakura Beauty Japan is a high-end cosmetic brand from Japan well-known for its effective, safe beauty products, recommended by experts and doctors. Sakura Beauty Vietnam was established in 2014 as part of the worldwide Sakura network together with Sakura Japan, Sakura USA. Accompanied by a team of highly specialized consultants with experience in the field of beauty and skin problems from Japan, Sakura brings skin care products containing clean natural extract ingredients, suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. All products of the Japanese luxury cosmetic brand Sakura are manufactured on a closed, modern process in factories meeting international Cosmetic GMP standards. In addition, Sakura's beauty products have been certified effective by the FDA (USA) and the Japanese Ministry of Health has issued a license to circulate in Japan With the motto "Love of beauty is enjoyment, creating beauty is an art", each Sakura product was born as the result of a research process, innovative and relentlessly groundbreaking, all aimed at solving the skin problems that millions of Asian people are experiencing

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 10 - 30 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Sakura Beauty Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu

Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 50 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

242-244 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Tân Đinh, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

