Indorama Ventures Vietnam

Indorama Ventures Vietnam

500 - 999 nhân viên
Indorama Ventures Vietnam

Indorama Ventures Vietnam is a valued member of the prestigious Indorama Ventures, a world-class sustainable chemical company. Established in 1993, Indorama Ventures Vietnam (formerly Ngoc Nghia) has earned a solid reputation as a trusted market leader in PET preforms, bottles, and closures. With three state-of-the-art facilities across Vietnam, we supply over 1,000 brands in the dynamic beverage and non-beverage sectors with innovative, high-quality PET packaging solutions. Joining forces with Indorama Ventures in 2022 marked a pivotal milestone, granting us access to global expertise and resources, further solidifying our position as a premier PET packaging provider. We strengthen our capabilities and deepen our commitment to offering our customers cutting-edge solutions while upholding the highest sustainability standards. Indorama Ventures’ Vision, Mission & Values: Vision: To be a world-class sustainable chemical company producing indispensable chemistry that touches billions of lives every day. Mission: We commit to be a responsible industry leader leveraging on the excellence of our people, processes, and technologies to create value for our stakeholders. Values: • Our people make the difference • Diversity is our strength • We embrace change as an opportunity • We are responsible Manufacturing Facilities: - Hung Yen Site: Lot CN3-11, Minh Quang Industrial Park, Bach Sam Ward, My Hao Town, Hung Yen Province, Vietnam - Cu Chi Site: Lot B1-8, Tay Bac Cu Chi Industrial Zone, D2 Street, Tan An Hoi Commune, Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Tay Ninh Site Lot 129-130, St. No. 6, Linh Trung III Export Processing and Industrial Park, An Tinh Ward, Trang Bang District, Tay Ninh Province, Vietnam Follow and learn more about us on: - Website: https://nnc.vn/ - LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/indoramaventuresvn

Tin tuyển dụng Indorama Ventures Vietnam

Tuyển Digital Marketing Indorama Ventures Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
27A Nguyễn Ư Dĩ Street, Thảo Điền Ward, Thủ Đức City, Hồ Chí Minh City

