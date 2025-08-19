Tuyển Digital Marketing Indorama Ventures Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Purpose:

• Ensure that the Company’s activities are in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, safeguarding the Company’s interests.

• Participate in internal control processes to ensure that operations are conducted in accordance with the Company’s established procedures and regulations.

Main Duties:

1. Legal Advisory & Support

• Provide legal advice to various functional departments (Sales, Procurement, Factory, Accounting, Human Resources, etc.).

• Deliver consultative legal opinions as requested by the Legal Manager.

• Liaise with external consultants to obtain legal advice and services for the business operation.

2. Contract & Document Management

• Review and revise contracts related to the company’s day-to-day operations; ensure thorough verification before contracts are signed (in both English and Vietnamese).

• Draft legal documents related to company formation, project preparation, business registration modifications, M&A, and litigation.

• Draft documents for submission to state agencies, customers, and suppliers.

• Manage legal records, contracts, and files to ensure proper organization, accessibility, and confidentiality.