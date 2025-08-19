Tuyển Digital Marketing Indorama Ventures Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Indorama Ventures Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 27A Nguyen U Di street ,Thao Dien Ward, Dist 2
Purpose:
• Ensure that the Company’s activities are in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, safeguarding the Company’s interests.
• Participate in internal control processes to ensure that operations are conducted in accordance with the Company’s established procedures and regulations.
Main Duties:
1. Legal Advisory & Support
• Provide legal advice to various functional departments (Sales, Procurement, Factory, Accounting, Human Resources, etc.).
• Deliver consultative legal opinions as requested by the Legal Manager.
• Liaise with external consultants to obtain legal advice and services for the business operation.
2. Contract & Document Management
• Review and revise contracts related to the company’s day-to-day operations; ensure thorough verification before contracts are signed (in both English and Vietnamese).
• Draft legal documents related to company formation, project preparation, business registration modifications, M&A, and litigation.
• Draft documents for submission to state agencies, customers, and suppliers.
• Manage legal records, contracts, and files to ensure proper organization, accessibility, and confidentiality.
