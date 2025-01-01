Danh sách Công ty >

Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center

Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center

10.000 - 19.999 nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center

TP Inc. (Pan-Pacific), a listed clothing manufacturing corporation, was established in 1972 and has since produced apparel as an OEM and an ODM. We have exported our products around the world, including to the Americas, Europe, and Japan. While achieving sales figures of more than 800 billion KRW annually, the company has consolidated its presence with the joint operations of PRAUDEN and SOFRAUM, two number-one brands specializing in downs (a down-specialized brand and a down bedding brand, respectively) in Korea. Another area of focus for TP has been the fostering of chemical-fibers-specialized brands, including SYNCLOUD and ABSOLON. In addition, the company has been motivated to expand into new business areas as well. In Vietnam, TP Inc currently has 7 factories based in Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Bac Giang, Vinh Phuc and Thanh Hoa. We also have 04 Representative Offices and Technical Center in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh. More about us, please visit: tp-inc.com

Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025

Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
108 Nguyen Hoang, My Dinh 2, Nam Tu Liem, Hanoi

