Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà SUCED, 108 Nguyễn Hoàng, Quận Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Responsible for daily activities related maintain the Compliance system (CSR).
• Conduct & make reports of CSR Assessment as company assessment Tool.
• Manage and ensure factories’ activities comply with the local regulations, buyers’ requirements & global standards
• Support & monitor CSR system of factories
• Prepare for CSR audit of buyer/3rd party.
• Support to make, submit CSR CAP.
• Update local regulations, buyers’ requirements & global standards
• Update SOP relate Labor, environment, health &safety, fire-fighting and CTPAT.
• Monitor brand protection assessment, environment certificate such as GRS, RCS,…etc…
• Train, improve and raise awareness about the CSR among all members in audit team at the factories
• Other CSR tasks according to manager’s request.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Fluent speaking, listening, writing in English
