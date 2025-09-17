Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Responsible for daily activities related maintain the Compliance system (CSR).

• Conduct & make reports of CSR Assessment as company assessment Tool.

• Manage and ensure factories’ activities comply with the local regulations, buyers’ requirements & global standards

• Support & monitor CSR system of factories

• Prepare for CSR audit of buyer/3rd party.

• Support to make, submit CSR CAP.

• Update local regulations, buyers’ requirements & global standards

• Update SOP relate Labor, environment, health &safety, fire-fighting and CTPAT.

• Monitor brand protection assessment, environment certificate such as GRS, RCS,…etc…

• Train, improve and raise awareness about the CSR among all members in audit team at the factories

• Other CSR tasks according to manager’s request.