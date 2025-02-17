Tuyển Digital Marketing Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

In this position you will…

…be leading marketing strategies to support awareness / pre-sales towards sales conversion, attach rates, and sales volume of various channels, with a mix of digital and retail touchpoints, from concept to execution. You will manage marketing planning and collaboration with partners to support business goals through creative campaigns and optimization plans.

You will be responsible for…

• Collaborating with our partners to plan, propose, and execute omni-channel marketing strategies towards consumers and sales intermediaries.

• The marketing strategies shall drive revenue through awareness, acquisition, retention and loyalty including initiatives for conversion, re-targeting, up-sell, cross-sell for our products and brands.

• Our B2B2C omni-channel marketing strategies with partners involve:

- Digital marketing (email campaigns, social media advertising, content marketing, video ads),

- In-store marketing (standees, posters, digital screens, leaflets)

- Mobile Marketing (SMS, WhatsApp, FB, Zalo, push notification, Email campaigns)

- Integrated campaigns (Partner marketing, Affiliate marketing, KOL marketing, embedded offers)

- Sales Associate marketing and engagement (Social media campaigns, Email campaigns, In-store events, video campaigns)