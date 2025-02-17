Tuyển Digital Marketing Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/02/2025
Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC

Digital Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 63 Phạm Ngọc Thạch, Vo Thi Sau Ward, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In this position you will…
…be leading marketing strategies to support awareness / pre-sales towards sales conversion, attach rates, and sales volume of various channels, with a mix of digital and retail touchpoints, from concept to execution. You will manage marketing planning and collaboration with partners to support business goals through creative campaigns and optimization plans.
You will be responsible for…
• Collaborating with our partners to plan, propose, and execute omni-channel marketing strategies towards consumers and sales intermediaries.
• The marketing strategies shall drive revenue through awareness, acquisition, retention and loyalty including initiatives for conversion, re-targeting, up-sell, cross-sell for our products and brands.
• Our B2B2C omni-channel marketing strategies with partners involve:
- Digital marketing (email campaigns, social media advertising, content marketing, video ads),
- In-store marketing (standees, posters, digital screens, leaflets)
- Mobile Marketing (SMS, WhatsApp, FB, Zalo, push notification, Email campaigns)
- Integrated campaigns (Partner marketing, Affiliate marketing, KOL marketing, embedded offers)
- Sales Associate marketing and engagement (Social media campaigns, Email campaigns, In-store events, video campaigns)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC

Bolttech Device Protection Vietnam JSC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 63 Pham Ngoc Thach Street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

