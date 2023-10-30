Giới thiệu Navigos Search

Navigos Group is a company dedicated to helping people and companies achieve their dreams through our professional recruiting services. Our main portfolio of companies are the leading players in the recruitment industry in Vietnam. The group is comprised of www.VietnamWorks.com, an online recruitment portal and Navigos Search, an executive search firm.

Now on our 18th year operating in Vietnam, Navigos Group’s greatest asset is the largest and most comprehensive database of Vietnamese professionals. Known for our strong service culture and people-centric management, we have maintained our status as the leading recruiting service in Vietnam since our foundation in 2002.

The consistent growth of our company – then a local Vietnamese company, accelerated in 2013 when Navigos Group was acquired by en-Japan, one of the leading recruitment firms in the region.