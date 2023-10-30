Danh sách Công ty >

Navigos Search

Quận 4, Hồ Chí Minh
100 - 499 Nhân viên
https://navigossearch.com/
Giới thiệu Navigos Search

Navigos Group is a company dedicated to helping people and companies achieve their dreams through our professional recruiting services. Our main portfolio of companies are the leading players in the recruitment industry in Vietnam. The group is comprised of www.VietnamWorks.com, an online recruitment portal and Navigos Search, an executive search firm.

Now on our 18th year operating in Vietnam, Navigos Group’s greatest asset is the largest and most comprehensive database of Vietnamese professionals. Known for our strong service culture and people-centric management, we have maintained our status as the leading recruiting service in Vietnam since our foundation in 2002.

The consistent growth of our company – then a local Vietnamese company, accelerated in 2013 when Navigos Group was acquired by en-Japan, one of the leading recruitment firms in the region.

Navigos Search

Tuyển Marketing Planner Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
Navigos Search

Tuyển Marketing Online Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025

Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
Navigos Search

Tuyển Trưởng ca Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 40 - 60 USD

Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025

Hà Nội 40 - 60 USD Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
Navigos Search

Tuyển Event Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 2 USD Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA

Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025

Hà Nội 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Bình Dương 10 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C

Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025

Nam Định 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM

Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 6 - 20 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH

Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 25 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Edufit

Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025

Hà Nội 15 - 19 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city - Quận 4 - Hồ Chí Minh

