Giới thiệu Pizza 4P's

We are Pizza 4P's, a chain of Japanese Italian Pizza restaurants in Viet Nam. We serve classic Neapolitan pizza, as well as Japanese Italian fusion cuisine. Since we opened in 2011, we have been ranked as one of the top restaurants in HCMC by Tripadvisor and Foody. We are not just the restaurants that serves good food. What we are aiming to offer to our guests is a “wow” moment that they will remember for a long time through our great food and heartfelt service. Currently, we are opening many positions to find candidate who can share and pursue the same goal with us. Working at Pizza 4P's is not easy. We are very keen to details and expect a lot from our staffs. But for those who are passionate about restaurant and hospitality field, it's going to be a great place to work and learn from. We are expanding the restaurant not only in Ho Chi Minh City, but also are going to open new branches in other Southeast Asian cities, such as Bangkok and Singapore. If you are looking for an environment where you can show your talent and passion in a global scale, this is the place to be! MORE ABOUT US. Pizza 4P’s Website: http://pizza4ps.com/ Pizza 4P’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Pizza4Ps Pizza 4P’s Foody Reviews: http://www.foody.vn/ho-chi-minh/pizza-4p-s Pizza 4P’s Tripadvisor Reviews: http://goo.gl/Lnukw Pizza 4P’s New York Times Article: http://goo.gl/jQaCxC