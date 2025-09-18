Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ Pizza 4P's

banner-company

Pizza 4P's

1.000 - 4.999 nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu Pizza 4P's

We are Pizza 4P's, a chain of Japanese Italian Pizza restaurants in Viet Nam. We serve classic Neapolitan pizza, as well as Japanese Italian fusion cuisine. Since we opened in 2011, we have been ranked as one of the top restaurants in HCMC by Tripadvisor and Foody. We are not just the restaurants that serves good food. What we are aiming to offer to our guests is a “wow” moment that they will remember for a long time through our great food and heartfelt service. Currently, we are opening many positions to find candidate who can share and pursue the same goal with us. Working at Pizza 4P's is not easy. We are very keen to details and expect a lot from our staffs. But for those who are passionate about restaurant and hospitality field, it's going to be a great place to work and learn from. We are expanding the restaurant not only in Ho Chi Minh City, but also are going to open new branches in other Southeast Asian cities, such as Bangkok and Singapore. If you are looking for an environment where you can show your talent and passion in a global scale, this is the place to be! MORE ABOUT US. Pizza 4P’s Website: http://pizza4ps.com/ Pizza 4P’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Pizza4Ps Pizza 4P’s Foody Reviews: http://www.foody.vn/ho-chi-minh/pizza-4p-s Pizza 4P’s Tripadvisor Reviews: http://goo.gl/Lnukw Pizza 4P’s New York Times Article: http://goo.gl/jQaCxC

Tin tuyển dụng Pizza 4P's

Pizza 4P's

Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu

Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's Pizza 4P's

Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 15 - 18 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Tin tuyển dụng mới nhất toàn quốc

CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING

Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING

Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025

Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA

Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA

Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025

Hà Nội 2 - 4 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu

Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu

Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu

Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025

Hà Nội 3 - 5 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu

Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway

Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025

Hà Nội 18 - 26 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị

Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu

Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị

Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 60 - 80 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid

Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid

Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025

Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
92 Nguyen Huu Canh Street, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Chia sẻ công ty tới bạn bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/pizza-4p-s-ntd189678
Copy url
Mạng xã hội

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Bác sĩ gây mê hồi sức BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận BỆNH VIỆN ĐA KHOA PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG - CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TỔ HỢP Y TẾ PHƯƠNG ĐÔNG
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN VÀ TƯ VẤN ANH KHOA LAND làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH KINH DOANH BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN VÀ TƯ VẤN ANH KHOA LAND
5 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS BÌNH AN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LOGISTICS BÌNH AN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Y Dược Vietlife làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Y Dược Vietlife
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Karofi Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SANDBOXVN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 3 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SANDBOXVN
Tới 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BINFOOD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BINFOOD
8 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TUISS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH TUISS VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH MTV ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THIÊN AN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MTV ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THIÊN AN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NHIỆT PHÁT LỘC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT LIỆU NHIỆT PHÁT LỘC
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên Tư vấn CÔNG TY TNHH ID DISTRIBUTION & INVESTMENT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ID DISTRIBUTION & INVESTMENT
8.5 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HANA KIM BÁCH NGUYÊN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HANA KIM BÁCH NGUYÊN
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MUTOSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MUTOSI
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Deborah làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Deborah
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu Tập Đoàn Novaon Pro Company
1 - 2 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm