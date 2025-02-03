Tuyển Tư vấn du học ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Have excellent knowledge in terms of product and functional knowledge

- Give counselling to customers in person, on phone and by email

- Do telesales

- Complete school application and visa application

- Liaise with overseas schools on student application and issues

- Make sure the student folder filed with appropriate and enough documents

- Handle customer issues; get support from superiors if necessary

- Conduct visa training and program orientation

- Follow up student study pathway with schools

- Conduct customer service after sales: build up supporter network and strengthen relationship with students

- Be interpreter for department seminars & support school partners at fairs

- Get to know and update overseas study market, competitors and other related education organizations frequently

- Attend training workshops, exhibitions, fairs and relevant events

- Be leaders for summer course program

- Make sure the working area neat and tidy