Tuyển Tư vấn du học ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn du học Tại ILA Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: The Crest Residence, 15 Trần Bạch Đằng, Phường Thủ Thiêm, TP. Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn du học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Have excellent knowledge in terms of product and functional knowledge
- Give counselling to customers in person, on phone and by email
- Do telesales
- Complete school application and visa application
- Liaise with overseas schools on student application and issues
- Make sure the student folder filed with appropriate and enough documents
- Handle customer issues; get support from superiors if necessary
- Conduct visa training and program orientation
- Follow up student study pathway with schools
- Conduct customer service after sales: build up supporter network and strengthen relationship with students
- Be interpreter for department seminars & support school partners at fairs
- Get to know and update overseas study market, competitors and other related education organizations frequently
- Attend training workshops, exhibitions, fairs and relevant events
- Be leaders for summer course program
- Make sure the working area neat and tidy
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại ILA Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ILA Vietnam
