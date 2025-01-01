Danh sách Công ty >

Thông tin công ty & tin tuyển dụng từ CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT

banner-company

CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT

10 - 24 Nhân viên
0 người theo dõi

Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT

Columbus International Logistics also known as Columbus Freight is a leading provider of comprehensive logistics solutions, specializing in seamless port-to-port and door-to-door freight services. Catering to a diverse clientele spanning the timber, plywood, plastic granules, machinery, and hardware industries, Columbus excels in navigating Southeast Asian shipping routes. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Columbus ensures the efficient and secure delivery of your goods. Columbus International Logistics also known as Columbus Freight is a leading provider of comprehensive logistics solutions, specializing in seamless port-to-port and door-to-door freight services. Catering to a diverse clientele spanning the timber, plywood, plastic granules, machinery, and hardware industries, Columbus excels in navigating Southeast Asian shipping routes. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Columbus ensures the efficient and secure delivery of your goods.

Tin tuyển dụng CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT

CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT

Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Tuyển Tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT

Hạn nộp: 29/09/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 20 - 30 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm

Tin tuyển dụng mới nhất toàn quốc

Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam

Tuyển Kỹ sư tự động hoá Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam

Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN

Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ DỊCH VỤ BẮC TÍN

Hạn nộp: 22/11/2025

Bắc Ninh 10 - 12 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc

Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Srt Đông Bắc

Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025

Hà Nội 10 - 15 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro

Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Ico Euro

Hạn nộp: 30/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 10 - 12 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
DOOING COFFEE LAB

Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng DOOING COFFEE LAB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

DOOING COFFEE LAB

Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh 12 - 16 Triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng

Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH May Sư Tử Vàng

Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025

Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Không yêu cầu

Thông tin liên hệ

Địa chỉ
58/4 Lũy Bán Bích, Phường Tân Thới Hoà, Quận Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Chia sẻ công ty tới bạn bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/c-ng-ty-tnhh-columbus-freight-ntd145830
Copy url
Mạng xã hội

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển IT phần mềm Niteco làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Niteco
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Solution Architect CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHẦN MỀM FPT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần I.P.L
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Điện tử/Phần cứng CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGI-TEXX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển DevOps Engineer FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software PROFIT500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Technical Leader CELLPHONES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 38 Triệu CELLPHONES
30 - 38 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Thiết kế đồ hoạ CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HATO GROUP
1 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Chăm Sóc Khách Hàng thu nhập 3 - 4 triệu Thực tập tại Hồ Chí Minh Công ty cổ phần SANAN
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Fullstack Developer thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Hồ Chí Minh Công Ty Cổ Phần Tin Học Đại Phát
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bao Bì Nhựa Hưng Phát làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Bao Bì Nhựa Hưng Phát
Trên 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MEDIPHARMA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 70 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC MỸ PHẨM MEDIPHARMA
40 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Checkmate làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Thông Tin Checkmate
3 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển IT phần mềm Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân hàng TMCP Phát triển TP. HCM (HDBank) VNR500 TOP CÔNG TY
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 3 USD CÔNG TY TNHH SENSPARK
1 - 3 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm