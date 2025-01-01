Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH COLUMBUS FREIGHT

Columbus International Logistics also known as Columbus Freight is a leading provider of comprehensive logistics solutions, specializing in seamless port-to-port and door-to-door freight services. Catering to a diverse clientele spanning the timber, plywood, plastic granules, machinery, and hardware industries, Columbus excels in navigating Southeast Asian shipping routes. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Columbus ensures the efficient and secure delivery of your goods. Columbus International Logistics also known as Columbus Freight is a leading provider of comprehensive logistics solutions, specializing in seamless port-to-port and door-to-door freight services. Catering to a diverse clientele spanning the timber, plywood, plastic granules, machinery, and hardware industries, Columbus excels in navigating Southeast Asian shipping routes. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Columbus ensures the efficient and secure delivery of your goods.