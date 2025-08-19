Giới thiệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH CJ LOGISTICS VIỆT NAM TẠI HÀ NỘI

CJ Logistics Vietnam – Hanoi Branch, is a subsidiary of CJ Logistics Vietnam which has been established since 1996 with nearly 500 employees totally, providing total logistics services including sea & air freight, custom clearance, trucking, warehouse and warehousing technology for customers in nation wide. Our Company is the first logistics company in Vietnam receiving the level 1 certificate from the Transported Asset Protection Association, which demonstrates to customers a first-class logistic services. Our customers are in many industries such as Food, FMCG, Electronics, Steel, Textile, Tire etc… CJ Logistics is belonged to CJ Group, one of the largest Conglomerate in Korea covering wide ranges of services such as entertainment, foods, agriculture & logistics...