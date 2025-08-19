Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Understand and support MES operations and manufacturing data processes.

- Identify and troubleshoot MES and server-related issues through system and IPC logs.

- Perform basic system and server maintenance tasks (e.g., patching, reboots, configurations).

- Develop or enhance MES tools and interfaces using development languages (e.g., C#, Java).

- Support database activities (e.g., Oracle, SQL Server) including writing or debugging queries and stored procedures.

- Assist in the secondary development of system integration tools (e.g., Kepware).

- Collaborate with the operations and engineering teams to optimize system performance and reliability.

- Provide documentation such as user manuals, process flows, and development logs.

- Train junior staff or end-users as needed.

- Participate in project implementations and system upgrade activities.

- Ad-hoc jobs required by Direct Manager or Dept. Head.