Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot A3.1, D2&N2 Street, Tan Phu Trung Industrial Park, Cu Chi – HCMC.
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Understand and support MES operations and manufacturing data processes.
- Identify and troubleshoot MES and server-related issues through system and IPC logs.
- Perform basic system and server maintenance tasks (e.g., patching, reboots, configurations).
- Develop or enhance MES tools and interfaces using development languages (e.g., C#, Java).
- Support database activities (e.g., Oracle, SQL Server) including writing or debugging queries and stored procedures.
- Assist in the secondary development of system integration tools (e.g., Kepware).
- Collaborate with the operations and engineering teams to optimize system performance and reliability.
- Provide documentation such as user manuals, process flows, and development logs.
- Train junior staff or end-users as needed.
- Participate in project implementations and system upgrade activities.
- Ad-hoc jobs required by Direct Manager or Dept. Head.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Education:
Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
