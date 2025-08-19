Tuyển Designer Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Department Information

We are a team of experienced User Researchers, UI Designers, and Communication Designers, dedicated to delivering user-centric design solutions that contribute to business success and enhance customer experiences.

Through deep user insight, intuitive interface design, and compelling visual communication, we craft seamless experiences and consistent narratives that support product vision, user needs, and strategic goals.

As part of our team, you will collaborate across disciplines, influence high-impact design initiatives, and help shape solutions that balance creativity, clarity, and purpose.

If you are looking to grow in a collaborative, expert-driven environment where your design work truly matters, we would love to connect.

Job brief

We are seeking a highly skilled and creative Senior Communication Designer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a strong portfolio demonstrating advanced expertise in graphic design, motion graphics, and video editing. This role is essential in shaping our visual communication, enhancing brand presence, and delivering compelling multimedia content for campaigns, events, and digital channels.

Senior Communication Designer