Tuyển Marketing Director Techcombank làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose

The Director, Customer Value Management (CVM) is responsible for managing the PnL and Customer LifetimeValue (CLV) of customer segments in alignment with the bank's strategic objectives. This role involvescoordinating planning activities, identifying opportunities and gaps within different portfolios, and collaboratingwith Business Finance (BF) and Data and Analytics (DnA) to optimize customer value.

Customer Value Management (CVM) for all Customer segments under the management of Division

• PnL management of customer segments in line with strategic objectives; coordinate business plandevelopment activities and select priority actions for each period to generate revenue and optimize costs,achieve target profit in line with the bank's strategy, and manage key impact indicators (drivers) by eachsegment to optimize customer lifetime value (CLV).

• Oversee the management of PnL and CLV for various customer segments to ensure alignment with thebank's strategic objectives. Develop and implement strategies to maximize revenue and cost-efficiency,achieving targeted profits by optimizing cost and enhancing the CLV of Customer Segment

• Coordinate planning activities and prioritize actions for each period to maximize customer value. Ensure thatall key drivers by segment are managed effectively.

• Identify opportunities and gaps (GAPs) of different categories to come up with success metrics; plan andidentify actions to be implemented through close coordination with the Business Analysis unit (BF - Finance)and the DnA Division.