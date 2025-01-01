Giới thiệu CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)

Founded in 1731 in Solingen, Germany by Peter Henckels, ZWILLING J.A. Henckels is proudly recognized as one of the oldest brands in the world today and a leading brand in cookware, kitchenware, flatware, and beauty products. As a subsidiary of a global body, ZWILLING J.A. Henckels (Việt Nam) established on July 11th, 2005, located at No. 04 Hung Phuoc 1 Internal Road, Tan Phong Ward, District 7, Phu My Hung, has since grown to become an essential part of the global Zwilling family. Zwilling Vietnam comprises four key business lines: Quality Control, which ensures our products meet the highest standards of excellence; Sourcing and Purchasing, responsible for acquiring the finest materials and managing supplier relationships; the Shared Service Center, providing essential support services across various functions for other Zwilling subsidiaries worldwide; and the Trading division, which focuses on expanding our market presence and driving sales growth.