Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
We’re looking for a Cash Application Assistant who is responsible for timely and accurate processing of incoming payments and supporting daily cash application activities. They will also communicate short-paid invoices or posting discrepancies and escalate to the appropriate party for resolution at the time of posting.
Cash Application Assistant
Cash Application & Issue Resolution
• Prepare and apply daily incoming payments (ACH, wire transfers, checks, credit cards, lockbox, and other electronic payments) to customer accounts in a timely and accurate manner, including correct coding and processing of deductions.
• Reconcile remittance information to customer invoices and resolve payment discrepancies or unidentified payments.
• Reduce and prevent unapplied cash.
• Communicate with customers to obtain remittance advice or clarification when needed.
• Communicate any issues to the Credit Analyst that arise when posting payment for resolution.
• Assist in month-end closing processes related to cash application.
Internal Collaboration & Support
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
