Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ZWILLING J.A. HENCKELS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

PRIMARY JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:

We’re looking for a Cash Application Assistant who is responsible for timely and accurate processing of incoming payments and supporting daily cash application activities. They will also communicate short-paid invoices or posting discrepancies and escalate to the appropriate party for resolution at the time of posting.

Cash Application Assistant

Cash Application & Issue Resolution

• Prepare and apply daily incoming payments (ACH, wire transfers, checks, credit cards, lockbox, and other electronic payments) to customer accounts in a timely and accurate manner, including correct coding and processing of deductions.

• Reconcile remittance information to customer invoices and resolve payment discrepancies or unidentified payments.

• Reduce and prevent unapplied cash.

• Communicate with customers to obtain remittance advice or clarification when needed.

• Communicate any issues to the Credit Analyst that arise when posting payment for resolution.

• Assist in month-end closing processes related to cash application.

Internal Collaboration & Support