Giới thiệu Crossian

Crossian is a fast-growing tech company in global ecommerce and aspire to become a leader in cross-border DTC eCommerce services and solutions. Through our inhouse built and emerging platform, we are continuously adding value to our customer groups. Why choose Crossian? Competitive gross salary Full salary during probation Guaranteed 13th month salary Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program 12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave Crossian is a fast-growing tech company in global ecommerce and aspire to become a leader in cross-border DTC eCommerce services and solutions. Through our inhouse built and emerging platform, we are continuously adding value to our customer groups. Crossian is a fast-growing tech company in global ecommerce and aspire to become a leader in cross-border DTC eCommerce services and solutions. Through our inhouse built and emerging platform, we are continuously adding value to our customer groups. Why choose Crossian? Why choose Crossian? Why choose Crossian? Competitive gross salary Full salary during probation Guaranteed 13th month salary Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program 12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave Competitive gross salary Full salary during probation Guaranteed 13th month salary Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program 12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave Xem thêm